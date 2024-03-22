I will continue about the scandal about the foreign dubious counseling of SDS and Stevo Pendarovski by the controversial foreign consultant Asaf Isein. These days I am coming out with information related to his controversial role in the Macedonian parliamentary and presidential elections, announced Aleksandar Nikoloski.

In recent days, Stevo Pendarovski admitted that he met with Asaf Isein and said that he did it as a meeting with a person hired by the SDSM. At the same time, the president of SDSM, Dimitar Kovacevski, denies that he has such a job. But the facts say exactly the opposite. In the last twenty days, for more than 10 days, this person Asaf Isein has been present in Skopje and is often seen as a guest at the SDSM headquarters. Well, the question arises whether he might be interested in Macedonian citizenship, after which he would join SDSM because he believes in their program, or the truth may be what Stevo Pendarovski says, which is that he was hired by SDS.

Considering that we have serious knowledge that he was hired by the SDS, it is obvious that Pendarovski and Kovacevski were caught in the act as both lied about the engagement of this person.