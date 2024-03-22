Minister of Internal Affairs, Pance Toshkovski, has disclosed that the Administrative Court has issued judgments nullifying government decisions. Specifically, two decisions concerning the formation of assignment commissions and one telegram for the implementation of an internal announcement to fill vacant positions in the Ministry of the Interior, issued by him, were deemed unlawfully annulled by the Government.

Toshkovski elaborates that the Administrative Court ruled that the defendant authority, in making the contested decisions, violated procedural rules outlined in Article 48 of the Law on Government. This violation occurred due to a disagreement between the minister and an additional deputy within the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the legality, financial implications, and personnel matters related to the organization of elections. Instead of referring the dispute to the State Election Commission (SEC), as mandated, the Government proceeded to evaluate the legality of the minister’s actions. The court emphasized that the SEC is the sole competent authority to determine whether such acts fall within the purview of the additional deputy in the Ministry of the Interior.

These court rulings affirm that the minister’s actions were in accordance with relevant laws and regulations. Conversely, they indicate that the Government acted unlawfully and incorrectly applied substantive law. Toškovski asserts that these decisions by the Government are politically motivated and undermine the democratic process, particularly the conduct of fair and free elections.