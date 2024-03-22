The doctor found last night at 11 pm without signs of life, bearing stab wounds, in his parked car near the Zhelezara polyclinic, has been identified as the family physician Aco Trpovski, confirmed by the polyclinic’s director, Aleksandar Veljanovski, to “Free Press”. Trpovski, a 67-year-old doctor, also ran a private practice.

Dr. Lilia Cholakova Dervishova, president of the Association of Private Family Physicians, expressed shock over the tragedy, describing Trpovski as a distinguished doctor with vast experience. According to her, Trpovski attended an event hosted by a pharmaceutical company earlier that evening.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that A.T. (67) from Skopje was discovered with stab wounds inside his own Kia vehicle in the parking lot outside the Zhelezara polyclinic. His sons found him after he failed to return home from work.

Authorities are actively investigating the case, as stated by the Ministry of the Interior. The Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office Skopje conducted an inspection at the scene in the Zhelezara neighborhood where the 67-year-old doctor’s body was found with multiple stab wounds.