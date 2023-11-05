The government did not offer a counter-argument why it is better, primarily from an economic and practical point of view, to have two election cycles, and not to have one combined election cycle, says MP and vice-president of VMRO-DPMNE Aleksandar Nikoloski in a weekly interview on Radio Free Europe.

He says that if the presidential and parliamentary elections are held separately, the state will be “frozen” for seven months, and according to him there is a risk that the presidential elections will fail and have to be repeated.