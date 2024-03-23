The VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, vehemently denounced the terrorist attack that occurred in Moscow. Siljanovska-Davkova expressed her condolences to the Russian people on Facebook for the loss of life.

“I vehemently denounce the terrorist assault in Moscow! I vehemently denounce the attack on people who were harmed just for going to a Moscow concert. There is no excuse for such horrible crimes. My sincere sympathies are with the victims and their families.

My deepest sympathies go out to the whole Russian people for the people that were killed and injured in yesterday’s attack. I implore the people of Macedonia in Moscow to exercise caution. As one of the worst crimes of our time, I implore the world community to denounce terrorism and act to combat it.