The Democratic Union for Integration warned of possible riots in Macedonia after the parliamentary elections, which will be held on May 8, Euronews writes.

These riots, according to this party which is part of the Macedonian Government, are based on a “Russian scenario” coordinated, as he said, between the Albanian and Macedonian opposition VMRO-DPMNE and the E Majta party.

Regarding this “scenario”, DUI announced that it also informed the international factor, but it is not specified what kind of scenario it is and whether they received clues about it from the security services of Macedonia.