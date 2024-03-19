According to a press release from the Ministry of Interior, Minister Panche Toshkovski delivered the opening speech at the Inaugural International Symposium of the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA).

The symposium centers on various topics, including cybersecurity, combating hate crimes, ensuring security at large-scale events, and efforts against human trafficking and migrant smuggling. It brings together professionals from campus public safety and law enforcement sectors worldwide, including representatives from the Macedonian Ministry of Interior.

Emphasizing the importance of collaboration in tackling transnational crime, Minister Toshkovski highlighted that accession to the European Union serves as a key catalyst for regional cooperation among Western Balkan nations.

Toshkovski remarked, “Geographical proximity makes us neighbors, shared history makes us allies, and economic ties make us partners. The imperative of collective action against threats underscores our alliance. Accession to the European Union stands as the primary motivator for regional cooperation in the Western Balkans. Within the EU, regional collaboration serves as a vital mechanism for stabilization and a step toward deeper integration. In essence, while we may endorse regional cooperation for varying reasons, it remains a cornerstone of our collective security and progress.”