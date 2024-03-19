Stevo Pendarovski has been accused of contradicting his previous statements regarding the use of state resources in his campaign. Despite his assurance that no state resources would be utilized, there have been instances suggesting otherwise. For example, Vice Prime Minister Maricic was observed arriving in an official car to support Pendarovski’s candidacy. Additionally, Pendarovski participated in events unrelated to his previous competences and utilized official vehicles for party-related activities, such as attending the opening of the SDS headquarters.

VMRO-DPMNE raises concerns over the potential misuse of state resources for party purposes and election campaigning. They question whether public funds are being expended to support partisan interests.