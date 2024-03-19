The deadline for submitting presidential candidacies to the State Election Commission (SEC) is set to expire on Wednesday.

Out of the seven candidates who have gathered the necessary signatures, four have already submitted their candidacies: Stevo Pendarovski (representing the SDSM-led coalition), Stevcho Jakimovski (GROM), Maksim Dimitrievski (ZNAM), and Arben Taravari (representing the Worth It coalition).

Gordana Siljanovska Davkova (representing the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition), Biljana Vankovska (Levica), and Bujar Osmani (DUI) are anticipated to submit their candidacies later today. Once submitted, SEC members will review and confirm the candidacies, officially recognizing these individuals as presidential candidates.

The campaign for the presidential elections is scheduled to commence on April 4th.