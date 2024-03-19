On Monday, Lazio, the Italian Serie A club based in Rome, announced that Croatian Igor Tudor has assumed the role of head coach, following the unexpected resignation of Maurizio Sarri last week.

The club stated that Tudor officially took charge of the team, which currently holds the ninth position in the league, as of Monday. Assistant coach Giovanni Martusciello had been serving as interim coach for less than a week after Sarri’s departure.

Reports from Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport indicated that club president Claudio Lotito and Tudor reached an agreement on a contract extending until the end of June 2025. Speculation regarding former Lazio striker Miroslav Klose’s involvement was dismissed, despite circulating rumors.

Lazio, who were Serie A runners-up last season, recently exited the Champions League at the round of 16 stage, facing defeat against Bayern Munich.

At 45 years old, Tudor, renowned for his playing career with Juventus, had been without a coaching position since leaving Marseille in June. He has previously managed Udinese and Hellas Verona in Italy.