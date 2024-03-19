Serbian media published part of the agreement between Serbia and the EU on relations with Serbia. The most important part of it is that Serbia will not oppose Kosovo’s membership in international organizations. This is unacceptable for the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic, who says that he will never allow Kosovo to become a member of the United Nations.

The agreement even calls for the two sides to form a “joint committee” under the auspices of the EU to monitor the implementation of this agreement.

Both sides will be guided by the goals and principles contained in the Charter of the United Nations, especially in the principles of sovereign equality of all states, respect for their independence, autonomy, territorial integrity, right to self-determination, protection of human rights and non-discrimination – it stands in this nonpaper.

It is not excluded that this Serbian “Agreement from Prespa” will enter the Kosovo chapter of Serbia and change the Negotiating Framework in the negotiations with the EU.