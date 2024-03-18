On Monday, the Power Plants of Macedonia (ESM) and the German KfW bank inked a EUR 20 million grant agreement aimed at advancing the construction of the second phase of the “Bogdanci” wind park and the third phase of the revitalization of six major hydropower plants: Vrutok, Vrben, Raven, Tikvesh, Shpilje, and Globochica.

Upon completion of the second phase of the “Bogdanci” wind park, the project’s total installed power will reach 50 megawatts. Additionally, the project encompasses the development of access roads and a 20-kilovolt grid.

The third phase of the hydropower plant revitalization entails the replacement of aging equipment to minimize downtime from unplanned maintenance, enhance system reliability and stability, and safeguard the environment.

Vasko Stefanov, Director General of ESM, expressed satisfaction with the signing of the grant agreements, highlighting the government’s effective policies in decarbonizing the energy sector and ESM’s commitment to fostering a sustainable energy landscape capable of addressing global economic challenges.

Stefanov emphasized the significant energy output of the existing “Bogdanci” wind park over its operational decade, surpassing production targets outlined in project plans and studies.

He underscored that the expansion of the “Bogdanci” wind park not only enhances energy infrastructure but also drives economic growth, job creation, and community development.

Stefanov asserted Macedonia’s leadership in renewable energy within the region, contributing to the global transition toward sustainable and clean energy with support from international partners and financial institutions such as KfW, EBRD, and EIB.

Holger Schroeder from the European Union’s Directorate-General for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations commended Macedonia’s leadership in energy transition within the Western Balkans, emphasizing the role of renewable energy investments in reducing CO2 emissions and promoting economic and social well-being.

The European Union reaffirmed its commitment to supporting renewable energy projects and assisting in the modernization and climate transformation of the energy sector to facilitate

The German Ambassador to North Macedonia, Petra Drexler, highlighted the “Bogdanh Macedonia’s EU accession process.

ci” wind park as a testament to successful capital investments in the region, with its expansion poised to benefit thousands of households and significantly reduce CO2 emissions.

Pablo Obrador, head of KfW’s division of energy and transport in Southeast Europe and Turkey, emphasized that investments in energy transition are essential for the future, pledging continued support for Macedonia’s decarbonization efforts.