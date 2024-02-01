It seems like the leaders of SDSM (Social Democratic Union of Macedonia) and the Alliance for Albanians (AA) in Macedonia, Dimitar Kovachevski and Arben Taravari, held a meeting to discuss various important issues. According to Kovachevski, the topics covered included the implementation of the Government’s program, the work dynamics for the upcoming period, and policies related to the country’s strategic goals, such as EU membership and partnership with the United States.

Kovachevski emphasized their joint commitment as politicians and coalition partners to continue on the path towards full-fledged EU membership and to strengthen the country’s strategic partnership with the United States. He highlighted that, in their view, Macedonia has no alternative to the European path.

This statement suggests a commitment to advancing the country’s political and strategic objectives, particularly in terms of European integration and collaboration with the United States.