The deadline of 8 working days for finding the investor of the illegal building that is under construction in front of the Mavrovka shopping center expires Tuesday.

The municipality of Cair told Sitel that the public procurement procedure for selecting an economic operator that will remove the illegally constructed building starts Wednesday.

They explain that depending on the duration of the procedure, the building that emerged in front of the Mavrovka shopping center should be removed in 30-40 days.