The State Electral Commission stopped work on preparing the early general elections that are planned for April 12 after interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said that the Government will use its emergency powers to postpone the elections.

Parliament dissolved in mid February and Speaker Talat Xhaferi said it can’t reconvene, leaving Macedonia in a legislative limbo. The leaders of all major parties agreed to postpone the elections, but a meeting of experts at President Pendarovski’s office failed to come up with a sustainable legal option how this should be done. The State Electoral Commission continue to work on its preparations until yesterday, given that the elections have not been canceled, but given healthcare concerns and Spasovski’s announcement it has now stopped working.

Spasovski says that the preparations will continue from where they left off after the state of emergency is lifted.