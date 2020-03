Interior Minister Nake Culev urged the public to respect the overnight curfew that was put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Citizens who do not have a pressing medical need are ordered to remain in their homes between 21 and 6 hours, and additional curbs may be introduced on the elderly soon.

The limits on movement are respected without any serious violations. Stay at home. Save a life, Culev said while visiting patrolling officers.