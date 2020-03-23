A group of 40 Macedonian citizens returning from abroad were sent to a mandatory two weeks long quarantine in the Ibis Styles hotel in Skopje. The hotel in Skopje, owned by businessman Jordan Orce Kamcev, was reconverted from the old grounds of his Sistina hospital, and Kamcev offered to have it used as a coronavirus quarantine.

Earlier plans to use the Krivolak army range and the Demir Kapija asylum caused outcry in the public after most of the arriving passengers were allowed to self-quarantine in their homes while only a group of returning Roma musicians were ordered to go there.