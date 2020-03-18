After the Defense Ministry announced that a barracks in the Krivolak army range will be used to intern groups of Macedonian citizens returning from European countries until they’re checked for the coronavirus, outrage developed online and in the press.

A dozen people who were sent there yesterday afternoon shared a video showing how the barracks doesn’t have the most basic sanitary conditions for staying there. “They tell us to wash our hands, but there is no soap. We will get the virus if we stay here”, the anxious people said from their decrepit looking forced accommodation.

So far returnees were allowed to go home, but were asked to sign a statement they will self-isolate at home, and were subjected to random police check-ups. But some 200 citizens are expected to be housed in the base which was toured by Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska yesterday.

After the actual footage was revealed, today the Ministry informed that the barracks will be used only to examine the arriving citizens, and that they will be sent to a former asylum in Demir Kapija which has been renovated recently.