The state ran ELEM energy company issued a statement defending its actions in the purchase of oil from a politically linked provider. The oil, worth 14 million EUR, was purchased from Supertrade, owned by Vladimir Stajic – Rostilj, a businessman who frequently lands contracts from the Zaev regime.

ELEM insists that are not bound by public procurement laws when purchasing oil. The company added that it did ask for bids from other operators, through its website and with a call published in several print media outlets, and eventually chose the lowest bid. Asking for bids offers far less access to other companies than having an obligatory bidding procedure with set conditions.