The state run ELEM energy company, which has frequently been accused of hiring the close relatives of SDSM and DUI party officials over the past several years, is preparing to add 200 people to its rolls before the April 12 elections.

This is clear political abuse and nepotism on the part of the outgoing Government. It is not the first time – energy companies like ELEM, REK Bitola and MEPSO are being filled with political activists, who collect salaries several times above average. And they are not even hiring engineers or other experts in the field of energy production and transport, but accountants, advisers, managers… Where is the urgent need for such hiring?, said VMRO-DPMNE spokesman Naum Stoilkovski.