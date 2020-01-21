VMRO-DPMNE will prepare its own draft law for state prosecutors. This was announced after party representatives, Timco Mucunski from VMRO and Bojan Maricic from SDSM, met today to discuss the SDSM proposal which was already floated around.

Adopting this law again became an important issue, after the visit by European Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi. Previously, SDSM insisted that the issue of the dramatic meltdown of the Macedonian judiciary and especially the prosecutors’ service, is resolved with a series of letters sent by disgraced former Special Prosecutor Katica Janeva who unilaterally abolished her SPO office.

VMRO-DPMNE demands a solution which would cover crimes perpetrated by all office holders. SDSM insisted that the next Special Prosecutor is only allowed to investigate future crimes, and that the scandal rich three year period under Zoran Zaev is exempt from his mandate.

After VMRO’s announcement that they will prepare a new law, SDSM said that they expect written proposals from VMRO by the end of this week.