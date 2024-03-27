VMRO-DPMNE accuses the health department of becoming a hotbed of nepotism, devoid of any merit-based criteria in staff appointments, even within prestigious tertiary-level healthcare institutions. They criticize the absence of a comprehensive long-term strategy for staffing, education, and knowledge transfer, resulting in significant setbacks for healthcare, spanning several decades. Additionally, they highlight the unresolved status of a large group of healthcare workers who have been diligently working on contracts, contrasting sharply with the swift favoritism shown towards government officials’ family members.

The public is left awaiting accountability and explanations, as these issues raise serious concerns about fairness and transparency within the healthcare system.