Federalization? Macedonia represented with two flags at a folklore festival in Marmaris Macedonia 02.09.2023 / 21:44 Macedonia was represented with two national flags, as if a confederation, at a Folklore Festivale in Marmaris, Turkiye. The video broadcasted by Off,net features the presentation of the folklore ensemble with the two flags one by the other.
