The former manager of the Oncology Clinic in Skopje, Nino Vasilev, whose apartment was also searched in relation to the latest scandal with the illegal sale of cancer drugs, claims that during his tenure there were two robberies of cancer drugs, which he duly reported to the competent institutions. The employees involved in the robbery were suspended.

“During my tenure, which I shared with my organizational manager Nehar Nuhi, we discovered and reported two cases of stolen cancer drugs, and the implicated employees were suspended for six months”, the former manager told TV 24.