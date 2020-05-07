The new increase in coronavirus cases, recorded in Macedonia on Thursday, will be analyzed over the next few days to determine whether it’s a coincidence, variation, or trend. Conclusions can’t be drawn from a single day’s data, Health Minister Venko Filipce told a press conference Thursday.

33 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Of these, in Skopje – 11, Kumanovo – 2, Stip – 1, Prilep – 5, Tetovo – 2, Veles – 9, Bitola – 2, Kriva Palanka – 1.

“The number of new cases has varied from day to day in the past, jumping from dozens to over a hundred new patients. We’ll analyze data to determine the cause of the increase. Protective measure remain the same and I call on citizens to continue to respect them,” Filipce said.

He underlined that the 33 new cases bring the tally of coronavirus patients in Macedonia to 1,572.

The total number of recovered patients is 1,079. Fatalities now stand at 89, whereas the number of active cases in the country is 404.

“A 70-year-old patient from Veles passed away on the way to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. He was admitted for treatment at the Veles hospital on May 4,” the Minister said.

“22 coronavirus recovered, of which in Skopje – 2, Kumanovo – 6, Stip – 3, Prilep – 7, Tetovo – 1, Struga – 1, Kocani – 2. Over the past 24 hours, 332 coronavirus tests have been carried out,” he underlined.

Three new patients have been admitted at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, Filipce added. A total of 44 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there at the time, of which four are on ventilators, while 15 need oxygen support.

“Eight new patients have been admitted at the ‘8 September’ hospital in Skopje. A total of 18 patients are being treated for COVID-19 there now. Two patients show severe symptoms, and one patient is put on ventilators,” the Health Minister told the news conference.

“Four patients are currently being treated for coronavirus at the Bitola hospital and three other coronavirus patient in the city are being treated for the infection at home. In Stip, six coronavirus patients are being treated at the hospital, and one other patient is being treated at home. A total of 54 patients are being treated for COVID-19 at the infectious wards in the hospitals in Prilep, Veles, Kumanovo, Gostivar, and Tetovo,” Filipce said.