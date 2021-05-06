Health Minister Venko Filipce is set to get the Covid-19 shot at the Skopje mass vaccination site in the Boris Trajkovski Sports Arena on Friday.

He said recently that he had no objection to taking the Sinopharm vaccine after 200,000 doses from the Chinese manufacturer arrived in the country few days ago.

Prime Minister Zoran Zaev received his first Covid-19 vaccine dose from the Chinese manufacturer Sinopharm on Thursday. He said that he believed that by the beginning of the summer we will have a high percentage of vaccinated population which will contribute to changing the epidemiological situation in our country.