Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski and much of his cabinet are on a return visit to Sofia today, and tomorrow a joint session of the Governments of Macedonia and Bulgaria will be held.

The two countries are putting in place four teams that will discuss infrastructure, economy, culture and EU integrations, hoping to achieve more success in these areas than in the area of history, where they negotiated for years, and only managed to deepen the historic and identity disputes.

Prime Minister Kirl Petkov will welcome Kovacevski in the early afternoon. Both have said that they hope progress can be made in the next five to six months, that would allow Bulgaria to lift its veto against Macedonia’s EU accession talks.