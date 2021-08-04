A wildfire near a village in the Delcevo region, eastern Macedonia, is sweeping through several houses in the village even though army helicopters were extinguishing the fire on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters from Delcevo, Berovo, Makedonska Kamenica, members of the Army, local population, volunteers, are helping to put the fire under control. The situation is alarming.

The locals say that the fire has been active all day, and around 3 pm the fire gained force. The view is scary. All the people of the village are helping to prevent the fire from go down in the village. They say that it was assessed that there was no need for a helicopter and that it was withdrawn, and at the moment there is no one around to help put out the fire.