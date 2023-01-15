The first batch of aid for Macedonians in Albania was sent Sunday following the August visit to Pustec and Golo Brdo by Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani and the conclusions passed by the government as a result of his trip.

School backpacks, school supplies for more than 130 students and wood-burning stoves are a donation of the Ministry of Education and Science, in accordance with the needs of schools where members of the Macedonian national minority attend classes.

I am particularly pleased that today we managed to implement the first part of the aid for the Macedonians from Albania, which I personally pledged during my visit to Trebiste and Pustec, where I had a meeting with the Macedonian associations from Albania, said Osmani and added that according to the request of the residents of Trebiste, a snow removal bulldozer is also provided, which will be delivered in a short time.

Osmani thanked the Ministry of Education and Science and PE for the maintenance and protection of main and regional roads for the provided donation.