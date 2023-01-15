The position of VMRO-DPMNE regarding the requested constitutional amendments by the coalition of crime and corruption SDS and DUI remains unchanged. This Parliament, this parliamentary composition does not have a mandate from the people to change the Constitution under the pressure of neighboring states, stressed Naum Stoilkovski, spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE when answering a journalist’s question about VMRO-DPMNE’s position regarding constitutional amendments.

Stoilkovski added that the European future with this ruling coalition of SDS and DUI is threatened, and the polls also say that.

What I can emphasize after all these demands is that the European future with the ruling coalition of crime and corruption is threatened and that is what the facts and polls say. And, they say that only 13% of citizens believe that the state is moving in the right direction, there are a record 53% of citizens who believe that their quality of life has declined, and trust in the justice system is 3-4%, they do not believe in the legal state, they do not believe in a European step forward, there is a catastrophic economic situation, we are last in terms of growth, and we are second in terms of misery in Europe, emphasized the spokesperson of VMRO-DPMNE.

So I will repeat once again that this parliamentary composition, these MPs in the Parliament do not have the mandate to change the Constitution. The only thing that needs to be discussed is to gather and organize early parliamentary elections as soon as possible, Stoilkovski said.