Radovis is no longer a remote place in the southeast of Macedonia. We work as a team and make the most important decisions jointly and transparently. Radovis lives the changes and projects in action. In accordance with the demands of the citizens, we essentially started solving the most pressing problems, the problem with traffic, the problem with the lack of modern and well-maintained areas for recreation, sports and socializing, said the Mayor of Radovis Municipality, Aco Ristov, in his address in the “Changes in action” campaign organized by VMRO-DPMNE.

Ristov added that with a new traffic regime and new horizontal and vertical signaling, zone parking was also introduced, which seriously improved traffic in Radovis.

We have also started a procedure for the development of project technical documentation for the construction of the new recreational park, Kanlieva Vodenica with accessible infrastructure. For the first time in Macedonia, we are introducing central heating with state-of-the-art technology for five buildings in the municipality of Radovis. And this is only a small part of the many projects and we will not stop there, stressed the mayor of Radovis municipality.

Ristov announced that with the new modern and software solution, a new electronic system for monitoring and collection of tax claims is being introduced. Tax collection improved by 50% last year.

This year we will build 5 photovoltaic power plants on five public buildings, with a project value of 37 million denars. We will build a distributed heating system from renewable energy sources worth over 56 million denars. The new ring road worth 10 million denars will finally solve the ring road issue. We allocated eight million denars for the new riverbeds of the Oraviocka and Radoviska rivers, said Ristov.

He added that the goal was set, which is a developed, modern, well-organized, beautiful and desirable Radovis.

The president of VMRO-DPMNE, Hristijan Mickoski, emphasized that in the past year, serious projects were implemented in the municipality of Radovis in order to improve the quality of life of the citizens.