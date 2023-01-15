A convicted murderer escaped and wounded police officers, and Spasovski and Kovacevski have not been able to find him for days, did the SDS intentionally let him escape?, VMRO-DPMNE reacts.

The convicted murderer who escaped, wounding police officers, apparently received help from the authorities. The commander who was on duty is a member of SDS, he does not hide his support for this party on his Facebook account. According to the information reported in the media and the prosecutor’s office, it becomes clear that now the fugitive received support from the guards for this.

It is symptomatic that the first responsible, the commander on duty, is a man connected to SDS. The same commander, as a police officer, was caught in the act of accepting a bribe, so instead of never being employed in a service where the law is applied, he was appointed as a commander in Idrizovo. He could have but did not ask for assistance from the police, even though a person convicted of murder was being transported, reads the reaction of VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that the responsibility must not stop with proceedings against the commander and the police officers, there must also be responsibility for the superiors in the service.