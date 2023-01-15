Third day of silence from Zoran Gligorov about the startling facts about domestic violence. In addition, we ask the institutions to finally show that it is possible to ensure the functioning of every segment of the rule of law, especially when it comes to allegations of violent acts committed by appointed officials, Emilia Angelova, councilor in the Skopje City Council, said at today’s press conference.

Institutions are responsible for constantly fighting against and trying to permanently eradicate these phenomena from society. Instead, Zoran Gligorov is still in the position of secretary of the City of Skopje. Namely, violence against women is understood as a violation of human rights and a form of discrimination against women and refers to all acts of gender-based violence that lead or are likely to lead to physical, psychological, or economic injury. Zoran Gligorov is obliged to answer whether the allegations are true that on two occasions, once in 2007 and once in 2017, he was reported for inflicting physical injuries during domestic violence through multiple blows and a surprise attack? Also, Gligorov is obliged to answer whether the allegations are true that as the secretary of the City of Skopje, he physically and verbally had an argument with a person employed in the City of Skopje? Due to the fear of a possible repetition of such violent acts, we demand that Zoran Gligorov immediately resigns from the position of secretary of the City of Skopje. In unpredictable situations and character traits in people who are connected to any kind of violence, there is a high probability that the violence will escalate further. We request that the institutions give the highest priority to reports of domestic violence and take all measures to protect the victims. We also expect the Mayor of the City of Skopje to react, to check the situations that have been made public and to inform about the same whether and how she will act, that is, whether or not she will dismiss Gligorov from the appointed position.