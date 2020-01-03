Following the reorganization of the Kicevo Police Station, which will remain under the auspices of the police branch in Ohrid, but with increased powers, Amdin Emini will be the new Kicevo police chief.



He was employed by the police in 2000, in 2002 he became deputy commander of the Zajas police station, then from 2003 to 2006 commander of the Zajas police station. From 2009 to 2013, Emini served as deputy commander of the Kicevo police station, after which he was chief of the Western Border Police for a year.