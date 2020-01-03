The Parliament unanimously elected Friday by 97 ‘Yes’ votes the deputy-ministers and the additional deputy-ministers in the interim government.

Slavjanka Petrovska of Interior, Sanela Skrijejlj of Labor and Social Policy, Cvetan Tripunovski of Agriculture, Gordana Dimitrieska Kocoska of Finance and Nevenka Stamenkovska Stojanovski of Information Society are the additional Deputy Ministers.

The current deputy ministers remain who were also appointed at the parliamentary session.

The term of office of the Deputy Ministers, as well as of the previously appointed Ministers in the interim Government, shall last until the day of the publication of the final results of the State Election Commission for the early parliamentary elections.