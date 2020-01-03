Former Croatian MEP Marijana Petir commented on today’s developments in Macedonia with the sincere hope that politicians who love Macedonia and the Macedonian people will come to power on April 12.
Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev resigned today because, despite the people’s will he changed the name and endanger the identity, negotiations with the EU are not open. I hope those politicians who love Macedonia and the Macedonian people will come to power after the April 12 elections.
Danas je premijer Makedonije Zoran Zaev podnio ostavku jer unatoč tome što je mimo volje naroda, državi promijenio ime i ugrozio identitet, pregovori s #EU nisu otvoreni. Nadam se da će na izborima 12.04. na vlast doći oni političari koji vole❤ #Makedonija i makedonski narod.👌 pic.twitter.com/G0vYAJevCM
— Marijana Petir (@marijana_petir) January 3, 2020
Comments are closed for this post.