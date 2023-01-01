Four babies were born on New Year’s day at the Skopje-based University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics. The first baby boy was born one minute after midnight, followed by another baby boy and two baby girls.

The director of the clinic Viktorija Jovanovska informed that the delivery of the first baby was done by cesarean section.

One minute after midnight, a female patient gave birth to a live and healthy baby, weighing 3,720 grams and measuring 51 centimeters. It is the mother’s first child with multiple risks, referred here to the clinic from Kocani and a cesarean section was performed. After midnight three more babies were born and we have two boys and two girls, Jovanovska said.

Health Minister Bekim Sali, and Labor Minister, Jovana Trencevska, visited the first baby this morning and presented him with a gold coin, and congratulated the parents on their first baby.