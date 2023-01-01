First baby in 2023 is a boy Life, Macedonia 01.01.2023 / 10:43 A baby boy ushered the New Year in Skopje, born one minute after midnight in the University Clinic for Gynecology and Obstetrics. The baby’s mother is 22-year-old Stojanka Panajotova from the village of Sokolarci, Kocani, and it is her first child. baby2023 Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Macedonia 17.09.2021 20 days old baby is the youngest patient hospitalized in the Kozle hospital Macedonia 04.09.2021 First Afghan refugee baby born in Macedonia is named Islam Macedonia 31.08.2021 Afghan refugee gives birth to a baby boy after her evacuation to Skopje Lifestyle News Sydney welcomes 2023 with bright rainbow firework display in harbour January 2 declared national holiday Calm and clear weather for New Year’s Eve Mostly cloudy weather Mostly cloudy weather with morning fog Mostly sunny weather with temperatures up to 11C Cold but sunny weather Number of Covid-19 cases has increased by 12.8 percent compared to last week, two deaths and 206 new infections .
