Sunday marks 11 years since the death of the first president of the independent Republic of Macedonia, Kiro Gligorov.

He died on January 1, 2012, in Skopje at his home at the age of 94.

He was the oldest Macedonian political official. On November 17, 1999, when his second presidential term ended, he was 82 years old, and in 2000, the Guinness Book of Records recorded Gligorov as the oldest president of a country in the world.