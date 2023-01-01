On January 1, the Republic of Macedonia is taking over the Chairpersonship of the OSCE – the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, which is the world’s largest regional security organization with 57 participating States in North America, Europe and Asia.

It is the conflict in Ukraine and reducing the far-reaching consequences of the crisis that will occupy a central place in the agenda of the OSCE chairmanship in 2023. The motto of the presidency will be “It’s about people”, in order to show that at the core of all large international organizations and structures lies the need to make life easier for ordinary people, says Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani.

The duties of the presidency for the country formally began with becoming part of the trio of OSCE chairpersons together with Sweden, which held the role of chairperson in 2021, as well as last year’s chairperson, Poland. Osmani, as one of the most important priorities in 2022, indicated precisely our preparation for presiding over the OSCE and the active role of the country as part of the trio.