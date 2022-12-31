Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi extending New Year’s greeting to the citizens said that we need to focus on Macedonia’s progress on the EU integration path, on the better standard of living and work for our citizens as well as on better and high-quality education for young people, for the future of the country.

Better standard of life and work for our citizens. Better and higher quality education for our youth, for the future of the country. All together, regardless of all the artificial divisions, if we are single about what unites us, and that is the Republic of Macedonia being the home of our youth, a country with European standards and values, then we must trust and respect each other, among ourselves inside and outside with our neighbors, Xhaferi says in the greeting.

On the doorstep of the New Year 2023, we must ignore the differences that create an artificial division between us such as ethnicity, religion, party affiliation and differences in relation to marginalized groups who have twice as many difficulties in realizing their rights and obligations, says Xhaferi, with wishes for good health, personal and collective success in work.