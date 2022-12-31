President Stevo Pendarovski extended greetings to the citizens on the occasion of New Year, wishing them a better and more peaceful year to come.

The past year has seen security, economic and energy challenges that have increased inequality and raised fears about long-term stability. However, in the past year, we witnessed the humanity of people with goodwill who, in addition to their own, took care of the needs of others. These heroes of solidarity donated food, clothes and medicine and gave their time and attention to support those who need help the most. Many of them actively advocated for social justice and a society with equal opportunities for all. Restoring our hope in the common good, they remind us that we need each other and are responsible for each other.

The state is the home that we can only build together, united around the vision of a humane, just and prosperous society in which there will be a place for everyone. In order to reach the common goal that we have been striving for since the beginning of Macedonian independence, we need commitment and hope that it will be better.

In the new year 2023, I wish you joy in the heart, peace in the soul and hope in life, and with them a lot of health and success in every field, said the president.