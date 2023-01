The vice president of VMRO DPMNE, Aleksandar Nikoloski extended New Year greetings and also recalled the most important battles of the past year.

Dear friends, behind us, is an extremely difficult year. A year in which corruption flourished, and the economy sank. See the highlights of my battle over the past 2022. Changes are coming, hope is coming, and light is coming! I wish you a much more beautiful, happier, and more cheerful 2023!, Nikoloski wrote.