Our knowledge from France should be transferred to Skopje. There is already a high level of expertise here, but it can always be better – says professor Dr. Ziad A. Massy, the famous nephrologist who works at the Ambroaz Pare hospital, who recently stayed in Macedonia.

I am always happy when I am in Skopje, Macedonia. Our collaboration with Macedonian colleagues in the field of nephrology began 40 years ago, in collaboration with Professor Ninoslav Ivanovski. Then it continued with the younger generation, with Ognen Ivanovski, who is now a professor of urology, and with the professor of nephrology Igor Nikolov. They started their PhDs with us, at my research unit in Paris, in Amiens. And we continue with the cooperation, we had two limited projects. We continue with the support we provide, with the publication of papers and invitations – says the professor from Paris Saclay University in an interview with Republika.

The professor believes that cooperation between universities is of great importance for our country:

This is important because the university in Skopje, especially the medical faculty, should be supported by us in the future. In the future, we would like the new generation to come again to our laboratory, to our research department, and let them transfer all the knowledge we have, bring it to Skopje, where there is already a high level of expertise, but it can always be even better. We would be happy to organize this collaboration, between the two universities and with our research department. And we will be happy to expand the cooperation, with shorter stays of young people who will come and study clinical practice with us, in addition to engagement with research work.

Professor Dr. Ziad A. Massy was in Skopje these days at the Nephrology Congress. Dr. Igor Nikolov, doctor of the Nephrology Clinic, associate professor at the Faculty of Medicine says that the professor often comes to Macedonia because of the cooperation between the Universities.

