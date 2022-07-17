No, there is no change in the French proposal. There is no such change. This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria Teodora Genchovska for BGNES regarding the allegations in the Republic of Macedonia that there are changes in the French proposal.

She specifies that in the protocol signed today by the two ministers – Genchovska and Bujar Osmani, there are concrete deadlines that are part of the Negotiating Framework.

There is a mechanism to control its implementation. It’s not just a bilateral protocol, said Genchovska, in response to BGNES’s question, “is there a danger that today’s protocol will follow the fate of the first one from 2019, which was not implemented”.

The Bulgarian ambassador in Skopje, Angel Angelov, told BGNES that he was worried by the anti-European speeches in the Macedonia in recent weeks and called on the political elite and the local media to follow the path of the Europeanization of the country.