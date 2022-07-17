The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Macedonia and Bulgaria, Bujar Osmani and Teodora Gencovska respectively, signed Sunday the bilateral protocol after a meeting of the joint intergovernmental commission. The protocol should be published after its signing, it was announced.

In addition to Minister Osmani, the Macedonian delegation includes the Vice Prime Minister for European Affairs Bojan Maricic, the Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska Stojcevska, the Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi, as well as the Minister of Transport and Communications, Blagoj Bocvarski.

The signing of the protocol and the holding of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission follow after the French proposal was approved by the Government after the adoption of the conclusions in the Macedonian Parliament.