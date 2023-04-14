The German Embassy in Macedonia warned citizens who are applying to its very popular work visa program not to trust any intermediaries who are asking for money.
Those who promise to give you a slot to apply in exchange for money are lying to you. The slots can’t be bought. They can only be obtained through the Embassy website, the German Embassy said in a statement.
The Embassy also warns against people applying with forged language certificates, says their team can easily spot them.
