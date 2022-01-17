epa09456927 Forensic scientists and firefighters work at the fire site at a hospital for Covid-19 patients in Tetovo, Republic of North Macedonia, 09 September 2021. At least fourteen deaths have been reported by Ministry of Health when a fire, thought to have been triggered by oxygen cylinders that provide oxygen to patients with a more severe clinical case of Covid-19, broke at the hospital. EPA-EFE/Georgi Licovski

German experts have submitted their report on the deadly September 8th fire in the Covid hospital in Tetovo. The report was finalized four months after their investigation and was delivered to Macedonia this weekend.

State prosecutors say that it will take some time to translate it from German before the public can be informed about its findings. The fire killed 14 patients and their family members, which led to calls for accountability and a serious investigation. The hospital was one of a dozen and half such facilities built under a crony contract awarded to Zaev’s former Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev. Initially, local investigators laid the blame on a defibrilator which caused a surge of electricity through a socket and caused a fire. Another issue with the quality of construction was the apparent use of flammable insulation in the walls.