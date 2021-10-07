Bujar Osmani’s claim that with the demand the Bulgarians be added to the Macedonian Constitution, Bulgaria moves away from it position “one nation living in two states” is a lie and rough manipulation, says journalist Branko Geroski.

The roadmap covering the five plus one points as a possible solution to the dispute was mentioned Wednesday by high EU representatives. The roadmap should be completed by the beginning of November, and it should contain solutions, which should be fulfilled in the entire negotiation process.

Bulgarian media have already reported that the roadmap should contain legally binding guarantees for the implementation of the Good Neighborly Agreement. One of the demands include Bulgarians to be added to the Macedonian Constitution.

A few weeks ago, Zaev said that the Constitution would be opened before Macedonia’s accession to the EU, and the leader of VMRO-DPMNE Mickoski demanded reciprocity, ie Macedonians to be added to the Bulgarian Constitution.

We have no problem to implement this demand in the period ahead of us, as we proceed to full EU membership, Zaev said on Thursday.