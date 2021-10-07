Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani promptly agreed to the Bulgarian demand that the Bulgarian nation is added to the Macedonian Constitution.

This demand is not contrary to our interests, because I think that, with it, Bulgaria is moving away from its irrational position (that the Macedonians and Bulgarians are) – one nation living in two states. With this demand they say that there is a Bulgarian community in (North Macedonia). We’ve never had a problem in recognizing different communities that live here, Osmani said.

This demand, reiterated by Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Slovenia yesterday, is one of his short-term requests from Zoran Zaev.